Terrie Ann Wilson, 70 of Kenton passed away on Sunday January 18, 2026, at Marion General Hospital.

A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held for Terrie at a later date. Affordable Cremation Services of Ohio, Marion is assisting the family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be left at www.cremationservicesofohio.com

