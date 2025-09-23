[adinserter block="4"]

Travis E. Cronley, 44 of Mt. Victory, passed away on September 19, 2025, surrounded by his family.

A visitation for Travis will be held from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory. A private family burial at Grove Cemetery in Kenton will take place at a later date. The family has asked that everyone wear casual attire or your favorite Harley Davidson clothing in honor of Travis.

Memorial donations in Travis’ honor may be made to the Otterbein Church in Mt. Victory or Universal Home Health and Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

