Vernon D. Dirmeyer, 93 of Dunkirk, passed away on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay.

Funeral services for Vernon will be private at his request. Burial will take place at Dola Cemetery. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial donations in Vernon’s honor may be made to Gideons International to purchase bibles or Samaritan’s Purse.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

