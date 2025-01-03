Virginia Mae Linke, age 96, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2024 at Kenton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, January 3, 2025 at 11am at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Kenton with Pastor Ken Morehouse officiating. Visitation will be held January 3, 2025 from 10 – 11am at the funeral home with burial to follow at Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Mary Lou Johnson Library or the Sullivan Johnson Museum in Virginia’s honor.

Condolences may be expressed online at stoutcrates.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!