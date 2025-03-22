Wanda K. Quint passed away on March 18, 2025 in Bellefontaine. She had graced the world with her thoughtful and loving presence since her birth on February 15, 1957.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday March 25, 2025 at 10:30am at Liberty Baptist Church in Ada with Pastor Don Ayers officiating. Burial will follow at Prairie Chapel Cemetery in Oakwood. Visitation will be on Monday March 24, 2025 from 4pm-8pm at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest. Memorial contributions may be made to the Liberty Baptist Church to help the missionaries in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Wanda dedicated her life to her family, embracing the roles of homemaker and full-time grandmother with boundless love and warmth. Her character was marked by a profound kindness and a spirit that welcomed all. She possessed a thoughtful nature; her gentle actions resonated deeply within the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing her. Wanda’s generous soul was particularly evident in her attentiveness to the people of Liberty Baptist Church in Ada, where she not only worshiped but also took the time to send heartfelt birthday, anniversary, and get well cards to church members and family alike, ensuring that no occasion went unnoticed.

A lover of music, Wanda held a special fondness for the iconic Elvis Presley, whose tunes served as a backdrop to many cherished moments. Her enthusiasm extended into the realm of sports, where she passionately cheered for the Cincinnati Reds and the Cincinnati Bengals. Wanda enjoyed each morning with a cup of coffee at Waffle House.

Wanda’s legacy lives on through her family. She is survived by her husband, Kenton E. Quint III, of Bellefontaine, and their children: Paul (Renee) Quint of Forest, Phillip (DeAnna “De” ) Quint of Upper Sandusky, and daughter Regina (Jason) Brown of Upper Sandusky. She was a proud grandmother to Kendra, Christian, Joseph, Kyleigh, Brock, Kloe, Alex, Hailey, and Olivia, who will carry forth her love and lessons throughout their lives.

Wanda is also survived by her brothers: Keith (Sandy) Fry and Calvin (Cindy) Johnson, as well as Marty Johnson, who will remember her fondly. Welcoming her into eternal rest are her parents, Lonnie Fry and Mary Alice Johnson, son Richard Quint, brother, Lonnie Ray Fry, along with her beloved granddaughter Shelby, who undoubtedly rejoices at the reunion.