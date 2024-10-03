Willard Castle, age 93, of Ada, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2024 at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 4, 2024 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger with graveside military honors conducted by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the Ada VFW Post #9381 Honor Guard.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2024 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, Florida 32256.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.

