William D. Berry, 91, of Belle Center, passed away at 1:51 p.m. on Thursday, December 18, 2025, at Logan Acres Care Center.

The family will hold a private graveside service in Norman Cemetery, Kenton, at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Logan Acres Activity Fund, 2739 County Road 91, Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311.

EICHHOLTZ & DARING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, BELLEFONTAINE is honored to serve the Berry family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at eichholtzdaring.com

