Wilma K. Prater

Wilma Kathleen Prater, age 82, of Alger, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2024 at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger with Pastor Tony Shaw officiating. Burial will be in McDonald-Fairview Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Monday, May 20, 2024 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Victory Center Church, 13488 Cemetery Road, Wapakoneta, Ohio 45859.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger

