Benjamin Logan Relay for life

The student led Relay Team at Benjamin Logan High School recently held their 17th annual Relay for Life, raising more than $13,000 to find a cure for cancer. The day was filled with food, games, speakers and a demonstration of the Portrait of a Graduate skill of “Contributor”. Benjamin Logan studentsunderstand the importance of putting your money where your mouth is and working together to raise funds to find a cure for cancer in their lifetime. The middle school will hold their relay in the spring. In the 17 years of Relay for Life at Benjamin Logan the students and staff have donated more than $325,000 to the American Cancer Society.