Kathryn Louise Coyer, 70 of Kenton, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2024 at Kenton Nursing and Rehabilitation.

A funeral service for Kathryn will begin at 1:00 PM on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, where the family will receive friends from 11:00 AM Thursday until the time of service. A burial will follow in Grove Cemetery at the Committal Building. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Kathryn to the family c/o Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

