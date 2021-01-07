Civic agenda: Thursday, January 7, 2021

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















THURSDAY, JAN. 7

Ridgemont Board of Education – 5 p.m., conference room; reorganizational meeting followed by regular meeting

Hardin County Regional Planning Commission executive committee – 7 p.m., Commissioners’ Office, courthouse

SATURDAY, JAN. 9

BKP Board of Trustees – 10 a.m., BKP office; special meeting to discuss personnel

MONDAY, JAN. 11

Kenton City Council – 7 p.m., chambers

Kenton Board of Education – 7 p.m., board of education office; reorganizational meeting followed by regular meeting

McGuffey council – 6 p.m., chambers

Riverdale Board of Education – 6 p.m., school cafeteria; reorganizational meeting

Upper Scioto Valley Board of Education – 6 p.m., board room at the school; reorganizational meeting followed by regular meeting

Family Stability Team Meeting – 10 a.m. via TEAMS. Contact Hardin County Job and Family Services for a link to join the meeting.

Dunkirk Board of Public Affairs – 5 p.m., town hall

Cessna Township trustees – 6 p.m., at 8025 TR 105; organizational meeting followed by regular monthly meeting

Buck Township trustees – 6 p.m., conference room at Grove Cemetery, 15419 Ohio 309

Pleasant Township trustees – 6:30 p.m. Meeting will be conducted online via Zoom. Email Fiscal Officer Courtney Doll at pleasantfo@gmail.com for more information.

Hardin Northern Public Library Board of Trustees – 7:30 p.m., library

Roundhead-McDonald Park Board – 7 p.m., Roundhead Township Hall

Taylor Creek Township trustees – 7 p.m., township hall; reorganization meeting

Northern Hardin County Fire District – 7:30 p.m., fire station

Southeast Hardin Northwest Union Joint Fire District – 7 p.m., 212 S. Wheeler St., Mount Victory

TUESDAY, JAN. 12

Hardin County Airport Authority – 4:30 p.m., airport

Ridgeway council – 7 p.m., chambers

Blanchard Township trustees – 7:30 p.m., township office, EMS building, Dunkirk

Dudley Township trustees – 8 p.m., township hall, 21593 CR190, Mount Victory