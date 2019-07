Their story was one that took nearly 75 years to be told in detail. And now that story is available for the entire world to see. On Tuesday night at the Kenton Armory, WGTE-TV out of Toledo, presented the first screening of “’A Soldier’s Story: Never Forgotten” a documentary detailing the account of nine Hardin County soldiers that lost their lives during the Battle of Munda in World War II and the effects in had on the community.