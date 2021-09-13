Early day due to heat

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Kenton City Schools will be following its 2-hour early release schedule for the middle and high schools today and Tuesday due to high temperatures.

Superintendent Chad Thrush said the last time it was 90 degrees outside, it was 95 in upstairs classrooms with 80% humidity.

Kenton Elementary School, which has central air conditioning, will run on a normal schedule. KCS buses will also run on a normal schedule, so middle and high school students who must ride the bus home will have supervision in a downstairs or air conditioned area until their bus picks them up around 3 p.m.