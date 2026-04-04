Alice Roberta (Height) Cook passed away April 1, 2026.

Visitation will be Monday, April 6, 2026 from 12 to 2 PM. at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral, Home, 200 E. Columbus St. Kenton, OH. Funeral services will follow at 2 PM. With Rev. Tomas Pistora and Rev. Jay Height officiating. Burial will be in Grove Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Trinity United Presbyterian Church, Universal Home Health and Hospice, Tranquilty Hospice, or the donors choice.

Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cook family.

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