The Black team defeated the White team by four points in Masonic Pool tournament play on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

The Black team now leads the tournament by four points.

High runs were by Murrell Pryor 42-52-48, Gene Cook 42-59, Boyd Downey 41-95, Roger Rosebrough 51, David Clifford 41, Ron Nease 50-47-51, Chuck Brindley 56-42, Larry Pennington and Keith McKee 44.

High series were by Murrell Pryor 273, Gene Cook 293, Boyd Downey 259, Ron Nease 488, Russ Blue 284, Chuck Brindley 328, Keith McKee 282, Jim Holmes 265, Dave Clifford 302 and Roger Rosebrough 464.