Teenagers of the Month for April honored by Kenton Elks

Teenagers of the Month for April honored by Kenton Elks

Teens of the Month

Honored as the Kenton Elks’ Teenagers of the Month for April were (from left, seated to standing) Karmen Hall and Mariah King of Ada High School, Lauren Woltz and Joel Bowman of Kenton High School, Carter Ruppright and Connor Manns of Ridgemont High School, and (far right, standing), Carl Woodruff, the January teen from Hardin Northern.Times photo/Tim Thomas

Hardin County Teenagers of the Month for April were recognized by the Kenton Elks. They are:

Ada

Karmen Hall is the daughter of Mike Hall of Ada and a senior at Ada High School. She plans to attend Ohio Northern University for biology with a minor in Spanish in Healthcare, then pursue a physician assistant license.

Her work experiences include the Ada Municipal Swimming Pool in 2021 and 2023, and Hall of Fame Custom Printing from 2020 to the present.

In the community, Karmen accumulated 250 hours as an athletic training assistant and was a DOGS volunteer for four years.

Her school activities included soccer for four years and lettered all four, softball two years and lettered both years, basketball one year, National Honor Society two years, FFA members three years, FFA officer two years, Language Club four years and Student Council four years.

Outside of school she participated in the Harvest and Herb Festival royalty contest, placing second runner-up with the best essay.

In leadership roles, Karmen was an FFA officer for two years and served on Student Council for four years.

Mariah King of Harrod is the daughter of Kristen and Adam Jordan and Adam King and a senior at Ada High School. She plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in Diagnostic Medical Sonography and run track and field.

Her work experiences include 3 Brothers Pizza, Denny’s, Bob Evans (November 2023 to present) and Texas Roadhouse (June 2023 to present).

In the community, Mariah has participated in youth church service helping the youth ministry during Sunday service from January 2017 to January 2020. She helped to paint poles on Main Street in Ada as a senior class project in October 2023, and every spring since 2021 she has helped to run and organize the youth and junior high track meets.

Her school involvement has included varsity volleyball 9-12 (Silver Scholar Athlete), varsity basketball 9-12 (Silver Scholar Athlete, varsity track 10-12 (Silver Scholar Athlete, Century Club 2 years, Most Dedicated Award 2023), yearbook 9-12 (head photographer two years), Language Club 9-12, Secret Admirers 9-12, Varsity Singers 12, Film Club 11-12.

Outside of school Mariah has played travel basketball one year, LFC Youth Group 2 years and CLC Youth Group 3 years.

Her leadership roles have included head photographer for the yearbook 11-12, head of Secret Admirers Club 12 and varsity volleyball team captain 12.

Kenton

Lauren Woltz is the daughter of Amber Woltz and Wesley Woltz of Kenton and a senior at Kenton High School. After graduation her plans are to pursue a career in ultrasound technology while majoring in sonography.

Her work experiences include working at a pumpkin patch at a friend’s farm, baby-sitting and Top Notch Livestock to do morning and evening chores including feeding the goats, a horse and the dogs.

In the community, Lauren’s activities include 4-H (3-12), FFA (9-12), Junior Fair Board (11-12) and band (5-12). She planted flowers through 4-H, set up a fair booth and benches, helping with Lake of Lights, trash pick-up, Veterans Day breakfast, feeding farmers and making blankets for homeless kids.

In school, she has been in marching band (9-12) and a squad leader and section leader; concert band (9-12) and recipient of Most Improved (10), Arion Award (11), Quincy Jones musicianship Award (11), A-Company, Pep Band, Jazz Band, Solo and Ensemble contest, guidance office aide (10-12), Quiz Bowl (12) and National Honor Society (11,12).

Outside of school she was in FFA (9-12) and on the officer team (11,12), Greenhand Degree (9) and Chapter Degree (10), Key Club (12), 4-H and Jr. Fair Board (11,12).

In leadership roles, Lauren has been 4-H treasurer and president, served as FFA sentinel for two school years, received recognition for being top in her class for Career Development Events, serving on the Junior Fair Board, band section and squad leader.

Joel Bowman is the son of Christina Bowman of Kenton and a senior at Kenton High School. He plans to study chemical engineering and play soccer at Trine University in Angola, Ind.

His work experience has involved part-time employment at the Kenton Arby’s from March 2022 to the present. He has achieved the rank of team trainer along with taking orders and food preparation.

In the community, Joel has volunteered to help set up lights at the Lake of Lights and handled money.

His school involvement has included varsity soccer (9-12), team captain (11-12), 3rd team all-WBL (11), 1st team all-WBL (12) and 2nd team all-district (12), Robotics Team (9) and BPA (9).

Outside of school he was in the Elite FC club soccer (3 years) and Ohio Hi-Point Soccer Club (one year).

Joel’s main leadership role was serving as soccer team captain (11,12).

Ridgemont

Carter Dean Ruppright is the son of Darcy and Mark Ruppright of Kenton. He is a junior at Ridgemont High School. Upon graduation he plans to attend college to study sports management. He hopes to one day come back and be athletic director at Ridgemont.

His work experience involves Barb’s Staging and Design in Kenton where he is manager of job to job procedures. He also was a football official for the Ridgemont Little Gophers youth football league.

In the community, Carter has worked the chain gain for Ridgemont Junior High football games.

In school activities, he participated in football for three years, receiving NWCC honorable mention (2021-2022), team captain (2023) and the David McGue Spirit Award winner 2023, track (3 years), Quiz Bowl (three years) and National Honor Society (one year).

Outside of school, Carter was a member of the St. John Lutheran dartball team (five years) and Tri-County Football Officiating Association (one year), and member of Country Timers 4-H Club.

His leadership roles have included president of Country Timers 4-H Club in 2023 or 2024, team captain of the Ridgemont football team for 2023 and HOBY representative for Ridgemont in 2023.

Connor Manns is the son of Amy Smith and Brock Manns. He is a junior at Ridgemont High School and plays both football and basketball.