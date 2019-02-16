Times observes more holidays; no print edition on Monday

The Kenton Times will recognize the following holidays: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas. The Times will not be publishing a print edition of the newspaper on these holidays and will not have office hours.

The Times will offer an online only edition on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day, Columbus Day and Veterans Day.

The newspaper’s website, www.kentontimes.com, will be updated with breaking news as we are able.

This change takes effect immediately and means there will not be a print edition of the paper this Monday, Presidents Day, only an online edition.