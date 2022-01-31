Water line work

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Kenton city workers used the Jet Vac to access a leaking water pipe at the intersection of North Wayne and Jennings streets on Monday afternoon. The old line had been closed off and previously had to be clamped when it was hit during another project. Mayor Lynn Webb said it started leaking again over the weekend and it was decided to remove the pipe from the main line.

Times photo/Richard Katterjohn