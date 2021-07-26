Obit DR. MONJURI DAS Posted on July 26, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Dr. Monjuri Saha Das Visitation for Dr. Monjuri Saha Das, 59 will be 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Ada. She died at 4:10 p.m. Saturday, May 24, 2021 at the OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!