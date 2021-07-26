Obit DR. MONJURI DAS

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Dr. Monjuri Saha Das

Visitation for Dr. Monjuri Saha Das, 59 will be 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Ada.

She died at 4:10 p.m. Saturday, May 24, 2021 at the OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!