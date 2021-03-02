Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 54

Galion

Allen Miller, 54 of Galion passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Friends may call on Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North in Galion where the funeral service will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. The burial will follow in the Iberia Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, in care of the funeral home.

In accordance with the Governor’s mandate, masks will now be required to enter the funeral home.

Those wishing to share a memory of Allen or to send a condolence to the Miller family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North in Galion is honored to serve the family of Allen Miller.

