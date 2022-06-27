Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Anita Carson, age 81, of Sylvania, Ohio passed away Thursday evening, June 23, 2022, at The Ebeid Hospice with her loving family at her side. She was born February 4, 1941, to Everett and Josephine Ammons. On March 11, 1962, she married Edward. Anita was a beautician at MaChere and Charles For Hair for many years.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 29th from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora. Visitation will continue Thursday, June 30th from 12 (Noon) to 1:00 p.m. at Belle Center United Methodist Church in Belle Center, Ohio, where funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Berkey Congregational Christian Church, 12036 Sylvania-Metamora Rd., Berkey, OH 43504 or Belle Center United Methodist Church, 202 E. Main St., Belle Center, OH 43310.

