Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 79

Lima

Services for Antoinette M. “Toni” Cramer will begin at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021 at the Country Line Church of the Brethern in Harrod by Greg Cramer. It was her wish to be cremated following the services. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger at a later date. The services will be live streamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook Page.

Friends may call 1-4 p.m. on Friday at the church.

She died at 5:20 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at her residence.

She was born April 1, 1942 in Chicago, Ill., to the late Chester and Angeline (March) Stashwick. On Dec. 1, 1962 Toni married Loren W. Cramer and he survives in Lima.

Also surviving are three daughters, Kimberly (Kent) Benson of Findlay, Catherine (Mark) Westerbeck of Florence, S.C., and Diane (Christopher) Verzella of Clarksville; two sons: Ty Allen (Ruthann) Cramer of Urbana and Gregory (Kimberly) Cramer of Defiance; three sisters, Chestine Welch of Tuscon, Ariz., Felicia Smelser of Ada, and Mary (Randy) Frank of LaFayette and a brother, Paul (Sandra) Stashwick of Hilton Head, S.C.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Stashwick and a brother-in-law, Roger Welch.