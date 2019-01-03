Home Obituaries Audrey Mae Nichols

Audrey Mae Nichols

Posted on January 3, 2019
0
Audrey Mae Nichols
Audrey Mae Nichols

Age, 76
Kenton

Audrey Mae Nichols, 76, Kenton, passed away around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 1, 2019, in her home, with her husband by her side, surrounded and cared for by her family.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting www.stoutcrates.com.

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Marcia L. Demmitt

    Marcia L. Demmitt

    Age, 83 Mount Victory There will be no services for Marcia L. Demmitt. It was her wish to …
    January 3, 2019
    1 min read

  • Isaac Fraizer Jr.

    Age, 67 Kenton There will be no services for Isaac Fraizer Jr. He died Tuesday, Jan. 1, 20…
    January 3, 2019
    35 second read

  • Civic agenda: January 3, 2018

    SATURDAY, JAN. 5 Taylor Creek Township trustees – 8 a.m., township hall, reorganization…
    January 3, 2019
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply