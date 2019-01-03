Age, 76

Kenton

Audrey Mae Nichols, 76, Kenton, passed away around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 1, 2019, in her home, with her husband by her side, surrounded and cared for by her family.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting www.stoutcrates.com.

