Barbara Jean Poole, 69 of Van Buren passed away on Sunday, October 15, 2017.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Joel Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Bechtel Cemetery, Van Buren. Memorial contributions can be made to the Parkview Christian Church, 15035 OH-12, Findlay.

Condolences can be sent via www.coldrencrates.com.

