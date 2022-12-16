Barbara Ruth Bushong, age 80 of Lima, formerly of Ada, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Lima Memorial Health System.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada with Rev. James Gatchell officiating. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery, Westminster.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 PM on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada and one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association and/or the American Lung Association.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

