Bernice (Bee) Zehner, 102, of Ashland passed away Saturday morning, March 5, 2022, at Lutheran Village of Ashland, assisted by Kindred Hospice.

As per her wishes her body is being donated to the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. When her cremains are returned by the University, she will be buried in Ashland Cemetery with a private family service.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Family and friends will be notified of the details when they become available.

The family requests that memorials be made in her name to Trinity Lutheran Church, 508 Center Street, Ashland, OH 44805 or The Cat House Feline Sanctuary, Inc., 1130 East Main St. #136, Ashland, OH 44805.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting denbowfh.com

Denbow-Gasche Funeral home is assisting the Zehner family with the arrangements.

