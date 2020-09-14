Bobbie Jean Williams Posted on September 14, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 85Ada Private services for Bobbie Jean Williams will held at the Hanson-Neely- Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Ada by Pastor Dan Holbrook. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. She died at 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at the Lima Manor. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association at 471 E. Broad Street Suite 1630-16th Floor, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!