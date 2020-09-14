Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 85

Ada

Private services for Bobbie Jean Williams will held at the Hanson-Neely- Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Ada by Pastor Dan Holbrook. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.

She died at 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at the Lima Manor.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association at 471 E. Broad Street Suite 1630-16th Floor, Columbus, Ohio 43215.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

