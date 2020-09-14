Home Obituaries Bobbie Jean Williams

Bobbie Jean Williams

Posted on September 14, 2020
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Age, 85
Ada

Private services for Bobbie Jean Williams will held at the Hanson-Neely- Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Ada by Pastor Dan Holbrook. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.

She died at 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at the Lima Manor.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association at 471 E. Broad Street Suite 1630-16th Floor, Columbus, Ohio 43215.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • Mary Lou Barnett

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    September 14, 2020
    2 min read

  • Larry Michael Mullins

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    September 14, 2020
    38 second read

  • Barbara M. Patrick

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    September 14, 2020
    2 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply