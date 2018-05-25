Buster Nichols, 90 of Lima, passed away May 22, 2018, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral service will be held at 2:30 PM on Saturday, May 26, 2018, at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL with Major Jeff and Debbie Stacy to officiate the service. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery following the service. Friends may call from 12:30 PM until the time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

