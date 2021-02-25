Carl Caudill Posted on February 25, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 86Kenton Services for Carl Caudill will be private. Burial will be at Grove Cemetery, Kenton. He died on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at Heritage Health Center, Minster. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Bridgeport Church. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!