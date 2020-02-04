Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 82

Kenton

A graveside service for Carol Warmbrod will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at the Dunkirk Cemetery by Pastor Steve Ramsey .

She died on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at Vancrest of Ada.

She was born on Jan. 14, 1938 in McGuffey to the late Marion and Minnie (Chaney) Curl, but was raised by the late Clarence and Luella Casper. On Dec. 20, 1957 she married Dale Warmbrod and he preceded her in death on Jan. 8, 1987.

Surviving are a daughter, Debra (Jeff) Madison of Kenton; six grandchildren, Matt Warmbrod, Denna (Nate) Clem, James (Audrey) Warmbrod, Joshua (Melissa) Madison, McKenzie (Shane Lumpkins) Madison and Morgan Madison; seven great-grandchildren, Zachary, Cody, Kylee, Casey, Logan, Adley and Jace; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a son, Wayne Warmbrod; and four siblings, Elizabeth “Ann” Shulaw, Marion “Bud” Curl, Justin “Mel” Curl and Barbara.

Carol was a member of the St. John Lutheran Church in Dola and the Dunkirk Garden Club for many years.

Carol loved the farm life and taking care of her family. She was a true homemaker who made sure things got done around the house.

She enjoyed growing flowers, and making arrangements out of them, painting and playing video games with her grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the St. John Lutheran Church for its backpack program.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.