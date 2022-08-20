Christina Mae Fay Roby, 85 of Rushsylvaia, took her last breath on August 16, 2022 surrounded by her family, who she loved more than anything.

Services will be held at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton, Ohio. Visitation is Sunday, August 21 from 1-4 P.M. and the funeral will be held on Monday, August 22 at 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery in Kenton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Rushsylvania United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

