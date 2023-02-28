D. Eloise Tighe, age 99, of Ada, passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 11:50 PM at Vancrest of Ada.

A mass of Christian burial will begin at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church of Ada, 300 East Highland Avenue, Ada, Ohio with Father Ed Shakina officiating. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 2, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church of Ada, 300 East Highland Avenue, Ada, Ohio 45810 and/or Ada Public Library, 320 N. Main Street, Ada, Ohio 45810.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

