David Fleece

A visitation for David Fleece, 73 of Urbana (formerly of Kenton), will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Monday, February 21, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial with a committal service will take place at a later date at Roundhead Cemetery.

David died on February 16, 2022 at his residence.

Memorial contributions may be made to the USV Student Needs Fund or the Brady Shick Memorial Fund.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

