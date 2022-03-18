Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Donald Gene Broyles, age 78, of Kenton died Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at his home. Gene was born in Sparta, TN on March 30, 1943 to the late Robert and Elise (Bennet) Broyles. Gene and Judy were married on Dec. 26, 1971 and had celebrated 50 years of marriage.

Based on Gene’s wishes there will be no services. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Gene’s honor may be made to Universal Home Health and Hospice Kenton Branch or the Hardin County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net





















