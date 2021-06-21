Home Obituaries Dr. William Martin “Marty” Miller

Dr. William Martin “Marty” Miller

Posted on June 21, 2021
Dr. William Martin “Marty” Miller, 70 of Kenton, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021. 

A funeral service will begin at 3:00pm on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME where visitation will be held from 1:00pm Wednesday, until the time of service. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery. 

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Marty to the Trinity United Presbyterian Church or Hardin County Junior Fair Board. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

