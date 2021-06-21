Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Dr. William Martin “Marty” Miller, 70 of Kenton, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021.

A funeral service will begin at 3:00pm on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME where visitation will be held from 1:00pm Wednesday, until the time of service. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Marty to the Trinity United Presbyterian Church or Hardin County Junior Fair Board. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

