Age, 93

Lima

formerly of Ridgeway

A graveside memorial service for Eileen Mitchell will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

She died at 6:04 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

She was born June 24, 1926 on the family farm in Belmont County, Ohio to Bryan and Lois (Hanna) Burson who preceded her in death. On Aug. 24, 1946 she married Lewis E. Mitchell and he died Jan. 1, 2005.

Surviving are a son, Charles L. Mitchell; granddaughters Caitlin Christine Shepherd and Hannah Kyle Shepherd; and great-grandchildren Aubry Willis, Nolan Willis, Chance Bishop and Gracelyn Bishop.

She was preceded in death by a son, Kyle David Mitchell; a daughter, Tara Susan Mitchell and a sister, Verna Kaiser.

She was a 1944 graduate of Barnesville High School, Barnesville, Ohio. She worked in Columbus until 1947.

Eileen liked to travel and tour museums across America. She refinished furniture and enjoyed gardening.

She especially liked her flowers and watching hummingbirds. Her greatest joy was being surrounded by her family, close friends, and the family pets.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ridgeway Methodist Church or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements are being handled by Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton. Online condolences may be left at www.stoutcreates.com