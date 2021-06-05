Home Obituaries Eleanor Louise Oates

Eleanor Louise Oates

June 5, 2021

Age, 77
Kenton

Services for Eleanor Louise Oates will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by the Rev. Doug Flinn. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery in Kenton.

Friends may call from 4-7 p.m.. on Tuesday.

Eleanor died on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the Hardin Hills Health Center in Kenton.

Memorial donations may be made to Heartland Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

