Age, 94

Kenton

formerly of Hamler

Services for Esther Emma Bowersox will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Deshler by the Rev. Kurtis Freimuth. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Friends may call 1-3 p.m. prior to services at the church.

She died early Wednesday morning, May 12, 2021 at Hardin Memorial Hospital, Kenton.

Memorials may be made to Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Condolences can be shared with the family at www.feehanrodenbergerfuneralhome.com.

