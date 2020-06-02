Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 95

Ada

Private family services for Evelyn R. “Myrtle” Krofft are being held by the Rev. Steven Ramsey. Burial will be in Candler Cemetery, Ada. A celebration of Evelyn’s life will be held at a later date. The funeral service for Evelyn will be live streamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook Page beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020.

She died at 1:35 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita’s Hospice, 730 West Market Street, Lima, Ohio 45801.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

