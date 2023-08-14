Frances Ann Harder, age 79 of Marion, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at the Vancrest Nursing Home in Upper Sandusky.

A graveside service will be held on August 19, 2023 at 11am at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Family requests everyone to wear casual dress. Please make donations for a cure of Alzheimer’s to: Alzheimer’s Association, Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215. The Boyd Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Harder family.

