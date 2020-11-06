Home Obituaries Glenn A. Sprang

Glenn A. Sprang

Posted on November 6, 2020
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Age, 89
Dunkirk

A private family graveside service for Glenn A. Sprang will be held at Wolfcreek Cemetery.

He died on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at his residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gideons International.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • Douglas R. Gossard

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    November 6, 2020
    39 second read

  • Doris M. Johnston

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    November 6, 2020
    2 min read

  • Bernadette C. Poling

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    November 6, 2020
    2 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply