Gregory Lee Minter

Gregory Lee Minter, 53, of Dunkirk, died Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Marion General Hospital.

Friends may call Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 2 to 4 PM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood.

Private interment will take place in Claibourne Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial gifts may be made to the National Pancreas Foundation, 3 Bethesda Metro Center, Suite 700, Bethesda, MD 20814

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com