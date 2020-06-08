Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 73

rural Forest

A private service for the family of Gregory T. Herzog will be at a later date and burial will be in Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

He died Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Arrangements entrusted to Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton. Online condolences can be sent by visiting stoutcrates.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Universal Home Health and Hospice.

