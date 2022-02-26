Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Harry Lee Moore

Harry Lee “Pap” Moore, 91, of Alger, went to his Heavenly Home on February 25, 2022, following a valiant battle with a sudden and short illness. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger with Pastor Dave Coffey officiating. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger. The funeral service for Harry will be live streamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook Page beginning at

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lima Freewill Baptist Church and/or the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Organization.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!