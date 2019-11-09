Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 38

Forest

A celebration of life for Heather C. Eatherton will be from 3-8 p.m. at the Forest Fire Department.

She died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at her residence.

She was born January 15, 1981 to Michael E. Frazier, who survives in NC. She married D. Scott Eatherton on June 27, 1998 and he survives in Forest.

She is survived by her children, Gabrielle Eatherton of Forest, Raven Eatherton of Forest and Willow Eatherton of Forest; paternal grandparents, Thomas (Angie) Darling of NC and a sister, Amanda (Kevin) Lodge of Kenton.

Heather graduated from Upper Sandusky High School in 1999 and attended Sentinel Career Center for medical technologies. In 2006, she graduated from American InterContinental University with an Associate’s Degree in Business Administration and Criminal Justice.

Heather then had advanced EMT training at Vanguard-Sentinel Career Center in 2018. She was an Advanced EMT formerly employed with BKP in Kenton, MedCare Ambulance in Marion, and Hanco EMS in Findlay.

Heather was passionate about volunteering with the Jackson Forest EMS where she was recently promoted to lieutenant.

Memorial contributions may be made to Jackson Forest EMS in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843.

Visit www.shieldsfh.com to send a condolence or share a story.