Age, 94

Ridgeway

A private family graveside service and burial for Helen Elizabeth Ansley will be held at Wolfcreek Cemetery with Pastor Tim Kohl officiating. A memorial dinner for the family will be held at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Loving Mother, Aunt and Grandmother passed away at the age of 94, at Logan Acres Senior Community in Bellefontaine, Ohio on November 16, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ridgemont High School Scholarship Fund.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

