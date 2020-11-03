Helen Marie Cavin Posted on November 3, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 96Belle Center No services will be held and burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Belle Center. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Helen Marie Cavin, 96, passed away on October 30, 2020 at The Campbell Place in Bellefontaine surrounded by her children. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the activities fund at Campbell Place or Kindred Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!