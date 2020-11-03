Home Obituaries Helen Marie Cavin

Helen Marie Cavin

Posted on November 3, 2020
0
Age, 96
Belle Center

No services will be held and burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Belle Center. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Helen Marie Cavin, 96, passed away on October 30, 2020 at The Campbell Place in Bellefontaine surrounded by her children.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the activities fund at Campbell Place or Kindred Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

