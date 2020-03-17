Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















A private family service and burial for Herbert D. Spallinger, as well as a public memorial service, will take place at a later date. It was his wish to be cremated. Burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

He died at 11:34 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at his residence.

He was born June 23, 1937 in Columbus Grove to the late Richard and Lelia (Beam) Spallinger. On May 20, 1956 Herbert married Wilma L. Knell and she preceded him in death on June 25, 2018.

Surviving are four daughters, Kelly (Rory) Massillo of Ada, Kathy (Bobby) Purcell of Kenton, Karen Goodwin of Ada and Kerry (Shawn) Fuller of Ada; eight grandchildren, Kai (Andrea) Massillo, Danielle (Chris) Ward, Jake (Jesse) Purcell, Lindsey (Shawn) Howard, Daniel (Renee) Goodwin, Sean (Holly) Goodwin, Lauren (Jeff) Gilgenbach and Reed Fuller; 13 great-grandchildren and a sister, Naomi Kempf of Leipsic.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Spallinger.

Herbert worked at Superior Coach/Sheller Globe for 23 years in quality control. He then retired from Occidental Chemical/Durez of Kenton and then worked at Liberty National Bank.

Herbert was a member of the Ohio National Guard.

He previously attended the Ada First United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society and/or the Ada-Liberty EMS.

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Ada. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.