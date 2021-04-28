Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 86

Kenton

Private graveside services for Jack L. Dacken will be held for the family at Claridon Cemetery with full military rites being presented.

Friends may call 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021 at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton.

He died Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Hardin Memorial Hospital, Kenton.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to the Disabled Veterans, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

