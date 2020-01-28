Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















A memorial service for Jacqueline J. Walter will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at First Lutheran Church, Upper Sandusky by the Rev. Kathleen Shuck. Interment will follow at Old Mission Cemetery, Upper Sandusky.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

She died on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Upper Sandusky.

She was born on March 25, 1930 to the late Russel and Orva (Gemmrig) Gillen. She married James E. Walter on Nov. 6, 1948 and he preceded her in death on March 27, 2014.

Surviving are a daughter, Sandra (Thomas) Rovanis of Trafford, Pa.: two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and two brothers, David Gillen of Iberia and Fred (Connie) Gillen of Upper Sandusky.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Richard Gillen and Edward Gillen and sisters, Joanne Hensel, Rosemary Welge and Sandy Gillen.

Jacqueline was a graduate of Upper Sandusky High School. She and her husband owned and operated James Walter Excavating. She was a member of the First Lutheran Church as well as a member of the church’s Everfaithful Class.

Memorial contributions can be made to the First Lutheran Church, Hospice of Wyandot County or the Upper Sandusky Festival of Lights in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Condolences may be made at www.BringmanClark.com.